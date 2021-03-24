Expect a long wait for your coronavirus shot, despite Texas opening vaccines to all next week

Harris County Public Health last reported at least 380,000 people alone are on its hub waitlist. However, doctors say don't be discouraged.

HOUSTON — Texas will open coronavirus vaccinations to everyone beginning Monday, but doctors warn those who sign up could still spend several weeks on the waitlist.

The vaccine will be available to all adults, but you'll still need an appointment. And there is already quite the wait.

Houston Health Department, which has 80,000 people registered for appointments, has closed its waitlist. Meanwhile, Harris County Public Health recently reported 380,000 people are on its waitlist.

It's common to spend weeks waiting for a vaccination date, especially as people sign up for multiple lists and providers have know way of knowing that a person has already been vaccinated somewhere else.

Moreover, the state health department has directed providers to heavily prioritize seniors over 80, and people in groups 1A, 1B, and 1C.