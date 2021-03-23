List: COVID-19 vaccine waitlists across the area | How to sign up to get a shot

Now that nearly everyone in the state will soon be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine shot, searches are on the rise for providers in Southeast Texas.

HOUSTON — The State of Texas is opening up the coronavirus vaccine to all adults beginning Monday, March 29th.

Some groups will still be prioritized, however, says the The Texas Department of State Health Services. You can get details on that here.

While more than 100 million shots have been administered across the United States, many find themselves still looking for a place to get vaccinated.

Get information on the available vaccines and the COVID vaccine waitlists across Southeast Texas below.

About the three vaccines approved in the U.S.:

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine: This vaccine is authorized for emergency use in persons aged 16 years and older. This vaccines requires two doses given 21 days apart. Clinical trial data shows that the vaccine is 95 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 infection starting seven days after the second dose. Individuals will not be considered fully protected until one to two weeks after they receive the second dose. Find more information on the CDC's website.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: This vaccine is authorized for emergency use in persons aged 18 years and older. This vaccine requires two doses given 28 days apart. Clinical trial data shows the vaccine is about 94 percent effective after the second dose. Find more information on the CDC's website.

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine: The vaccine was FDA-approved for emergency use authorization on Feb. 28. In clinical trials, the vaccine worked especially well in protecting recipients from severe disease and hospitalizations, but its efficacy rate of 72% in U.S. trials is less than its competitors. Pfizer and Moderna were shown to be 94% to 95% effective against COVID-19.

Coronavirus vaccine waitlists in the Houston area — registration links and info:

* Remember: All of these vaccine providers require you to join a waitlist and/or register for an appointment in advance. It is not recommended that you show up without a confirmed appointment.

* Keep in mind that some of these waitlists are still designated only for use as part of Phase 1A, 1B or 1C — read instructions carefully.

Frequently check these links for vaccine availability and updates in our region — providers are typically not restricting vaccines to only their residents/patients, although they may give them greater priority.