Texas sets two-day record for new COVID-19 cases as limited reopening occurs

Experts say more widespread testing likely resulted in the case increase.

HOUSTON, Texas — Thousands flooded re-opened beaches this past weekend or dined in limited capacity at restaurants.

At the same time, more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed.

That's a two-day record for the state.

Saturday alone was the second biggest single day gain since the pandemic began with 1,293 new cases, according to state health officials.

"Many communities are now getting testing efforts up,” said Dr. Sherri Onyiego with Harris County Public Health. "And, as you test more, the likelihood of getting additional cases will inevitably come as well.”

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that more than half of the testing in Texas during the entire COVID-19 crisis has occurred over just the last two weeks.

Onyiego believes more widespread testing sent the number of new cases up.

Many experts suggest increased mingling may eventually do the same.

"There’s some gatherings where people may be congregating together, some gatherings where individuals aren’t wearing face masks," said Onyiego. "And we certainly want to ensure that, you know, we don’t let up off the gas, that we still have work ahead of us.”

Seven additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday in Houston and Harris County along with more than 120 new cases.

It’s encouraging that nearly 1,800 patients have recovered in the county.

But Onyiego believes many of us remain at risk.

"We all have a part to play in this by doing the things we need to do to keep, to keep these numbers low,” said Onyiego.

