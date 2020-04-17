x
coronavirus

Back to business: Timeline of how Texas plans to gradually reopen

Stage one begins on April 17, with additional openings for stage two on April 27.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on March 31 requiring Texans to remain in their homes, unless for an essential activity. A little over two weeks later, Abbott has shared his new economic plan for reopening businesses.

Stages in the economic plan:

Stage 1 – April 17

  • Reopening businesses that pose little to no threat of spreading COVID-19

Stage 2 – April 27

  • Additional openings after receiving additional input from medical experts

Stage 3 – May 11

  • More openings announced as testing capabilities are able to detect and contain outbreaks of COVID-19.

Important dates:

  • Schools will not reopen this semester.
  • April 20: State parks will reopen (visitors still required to stay 6 feet apart)
  • April 22: Current restrictions on elective surgeries will be loosened. Increased standards for nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
  • April 24: All stores in Texas will be able to operate "retail-to-go."
  • April 27: Phase two begins.
  • May 1: Texas restaurants, retail stores, malls, movie theaters and museums are allowed to reopen at 25% capacity.
  • May 11: Phase three begins and aims to build a team of 4,000 contact tracers
  • May 18: Phase two could allow even more businesses such as nail and hair salons to reopen and expand the capabilities of phase one businesses by this date.

