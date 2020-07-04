LA PORTE, Texas — Health officials are investigating a coronavirus outbreak at a health care facility that’s infected residents and staff.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 34 employees and residents at the LaPorte Healthcare Center have tested positive for COVID-19. The senior living facility has 58 beds, according to government records.

“The facility is currently under strict health control orders that were issued to ensure appropriate infection control and prevention measures are taken,” health officials said.

In a statement, the center said residents who tested positive have been hospitalized and the employees are no longer working.

“We continue to take precautionary measures,” the statement read. “We must also continue visitation restrictions from families, friends, community partners, vendors and non-essential persons who are not allowed inside the building during this time.”

Family members are urged to call the center at 281-471-1810 with questions.

There are 2,146 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Houston/Harris County area as of Tuesday afternoon, including 23 deaths and 303 recoveries.

Health officials urge people to continue social distancing and keep at least six feet of distance from others.

