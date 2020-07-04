HOUSTON — Two Houston H-E-B employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to the grocery giant.

One of the employees worked at the MacGregor Market H-E-B off 288 at North MacGregor Way. The employee was last in the store on March 20. Company officials said the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since the positive test. All employees at the location have been notified.

The other employee works at the Cypress Market H-E-B off 290 at Barker Cypress Road. The employee was last in the store on April 2. All employees have been notified and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since the last time the employee worked.

H-E-B put out a news release that read in part, "we continue to enforce proper social distancing practices. While the pandemic is an evolving situation with many unknowns, we are sure of one thing: We will do our part to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face."

