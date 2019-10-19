PEARLAND, Texas — A 2-year-old whose family has been fighting for a $2 million drug to battle her rare disease received approval for the drug Friday.

Krista James has Spinal Muscular Atrophy, or SMA, a life-threatening condition that severely impacts kids’ muscle movements. Her family has been fighting for the toddler to receive Zolgensma, a cutting-edge gene therapy that treats the disease at the genetic level.

Zolgensma is the most expensive drug to ever receive FDA approval. The treatment is priced at $2.125 million.

Despite Krista’s doctor telling Medicaid it’s what the toddler needs, the request for coverage was denied – until Friday, which happened to be Krista’s 2nd birthday.

The family told KHOU 11 they are beyond blessed and considered the approval the best birthday present ever.

