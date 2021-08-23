Here's what HISD, Cy-Fair district leaders are doing to keep your children safe as they return to school

We spoke with families and district officials about returning to campuses amid COVID again.

HOUSTON, Texas — The last big batch of Houston-area districts went back to school on Monday, including two of the state’s three largest districts — Houston ISD and Cy-Fair ISD.

Both of these school districts have differing mask policies, however, safety remains one of their top concerns.

“I'm happy but scared at the same time," said Shadowbriar Elementary parent Crystal Yvette. "With the virus and everything going on.”

Most families with whom we spoke felt confident the district is doing as much as it can to keep students and staff safe.

“I feel a little bit nervous but excited to be with my friends,” said Benbrook Elementary student Blake Darden.

Her school was among several Superintendent Millard House visited on the first day of school to discuss safety protocols. He also told the students and parents about the district's expanded social and emotional support offerings.

"This is an important first day for 60 percent of the students in HISD who haven’t seen a classroom in quite some time," said House. "Some a year, some 18 months.”

Masks are mandatory in HISD despite a state order that's tied up in litigation.

The district also created Student Health Isolation Pods, or "SHIPS" on every campus.

“If a student is exhibiting COVID-like symptoms and the nurse, during her nursing assessment, feels that this child needs to be placed in an isolation area, this is where the child will be placed," HISD nurse manager Myrna Garcia showed Reporter Jason Miles.

“Every school has one.” I just got a look at @MemorialElm’s SHIP (Student Health Isolation Pod). It’s part of @HoustonISD’s plan to isolate kids w/#COVID19 symptoms before they’re sent home. More from here and elsewhere: @KHOU at 4,5,6 #khou11 #educationstation #BacktoSchool pic.twitter.com/UsYKwpuMUd — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) August 23, 2021

Unlike HISD, masks remain optional Cy-Fair ISD.

Although district officials strongly encouraged their use in a weekend message to families.

"One of the campuses that I visited, I visited because I thought it might have a low percentage of mask wearers," said Dr. Mark Henry, CFISD superintendent. "But in visiting with the principal, she said it was over 80 percent.”

Among the challenges expected in most districts is changing guidance and pushback by some families to anything that’s decided. While most parents and others hope for the best.

“I think we can keep them healthy and I think we can get them back on track,” said one parent.