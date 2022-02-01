'Praying they pull through' | 1 killed, 3 injured in crash along Grand Parkway

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has identified two of the four victims as two 13-year-old girls.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and three others are hospitalized after a crash early Sunday morning in northwest Harris County.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 20300 block of Champion Forest Drive at the Grand Parkway.

"Praying they pull through," he tweeted Sunday morning.

Investigators said the girls were sitting in the backseat of a Chevrolet Camaro headed northbound on Champion Forest when the male driver lost control in the intersection. That driver reportedly crashed into a directional traffic sign before hitting a concrete embankment.

Sgt. Fredrick with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a male in the front passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to deputies, the driver was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital Northwest and the girls to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands. Their current conditions are unknown.

The ages of the males have not been released.

Fredrick said speed may have been a factor in the crash and deputies are investigating the possibility the driver was intoxicated.