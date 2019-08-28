*EDITOR'S NOTE: Above video is from Travis Scott's pop-up shop last week.*

Travis Scott fans can now get a front row seat to his life and career after the release of his Netflix documentary called “Look Mom I Can Fly.”

The documentary, which was released Wednesday, follows the Houston native’s life leading up to the release of his Grammy-nominated album “Astroworld” and the aftermath, according to Netflix.

In the 2-minute trailer, the “SICKO MODE” rapper shows his fans how he started off performing in front of crowd of 15 to performing in front of thousands in arenas.

“I just want to leave the whole world inspired,” Scott said. “I just want to leave a trail of inspiration.”

Kylie Jenner, Scott’s girlfriend, makes several appearances in the documentary along with the couple’s daughter, Stormi.

You know who also makes a special appearance in the documentary -- KHOU 11 News! Netflix used clips of our coverage on Six Flags Astroworld closing to highlight why the music star dedicated his latest album to the theme park.

KHOU 11 appears in Travis Scott Netflix documentary

Netflix

Last year, Scott brought the legendary Astroworld back to life for one night only in the form of a special festival named in honor of the famous theme park.

RELATED: Travis Scott brings Astroworld to life for a new generation

Thousands attended the sold-out event that featured superstar musicians, along with rides and attractions.

Last Thursday, Travis Scott fans surprised his Houston fans with a pop-up shop. He gave away exclusive autographed VHS copies of his Netflix documentary.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM