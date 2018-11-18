HOUSTON — One of the most hyped up events this fall wrapped up its stop in Houston.

Houston native and superstar Travis Scott brought Astroworld back to life for one night only.

Scott closed out Saturday’s show with a powerhouse performance of his new album “Astroworld” which is dedicated to the famous theme park that once stood across the street.

The sold out festival was the hottest ticket in town.

It’s the moment thousands of fans had been waiting for, Scott hit the main stage to close out his Astroworld Festival.

Starting at noon some of the biggest, most respected, and up-and-coming names in the rap game took to the Chills and Thrills stages.

Alexia Jones and her friend, London Powell, enjoyed the festival together.

Jones said, “It’s really cool and I’m glad I got to be a part of it.”

Young fans said it’s great Scott hasn’t forgotten where he came from.

Powell said, “It’s really cool because he’s had a big impact on Houston and since he came up here and to bring this to us, it’s pretty great.”

Scott’s album pays tribute to the famed theme park some of his younger fans never got to experience.

Jones said, “I just hear like it was legendary and historical to Houston.”

Others like Martin Rios said it floods them with good memories of what this area used to be.

Rios said, “Well I mean I just remember looking forward to it every weekend just going with my cousins and family and stuff. The Halloween fest and all that good stuff.”

Also, Chris Baethge said, “My first roller coaster was Grease Lightning so I remember that as a kid. Just have a lot of good memories with the family at Astroworld. It’s part of Houston. I think it’s part of the culture of growing up here.”

Scott’s vision may only be for one night but for fans Astroworld will live on in his music.

“I think it’s a great tribute and I think it’s just awesome to get Houston on the map like this,” Baethge said.

Scott plans to continue working in Houston.

He just announced a pop-up shop in Rice Village for his merchandise and a store is expected to open soon.

Are you at @astroworldfest? Thousands packed NRG Park for #Houston native and superstar @trvisXX's huge concert and festival. Scott is set to take the stage at 8:30.

