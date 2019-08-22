HOUSTON — Travis Scott fans got a surprise at pop-up event Thursday in northwest Houston!

The Houston native and music superstar was at Movie Exchange on the Northwest Freeway, where fans could pick up exclusive autographed copies of his Look Mom I Can Fly documentary, which hits Netflix on Aug. 28.

Last year, Scott brought the legendary Astroworld back to life for one night only in the form of a special festival named in honor of the famous theme park.

Thousands attended the sold-out event that featured superstar musicians, along with rides and attractions.

