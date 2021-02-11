Why school board elections are taking center stage

National politics now at play in normally quiet elections.

HOUSTON — School boards are usually not known for their drama. Back in the day they used to be more about school calendars and contracts. But now we are seeing national political battles play out on the small stage with clips of angry tirades going viral and even Saturday Night Live skewering the scenes.

According to the New York Times, the school board showdowns were sparked during the pandemic and have now grown to include critical race theory.

And according to political watchers that focus on critical race theory is not an accident. According to reports, Republican activists and politicians are focusing on school board races and the supposed threat of critical race theory to lay the groundwork for midterm elections in 2022.

The hope is the controversy could drive voter turnout next year. That means in key swing states Republicans are donating to school board candidates in races that are traditionally non-partisan.

There are attempts to lower the temperature at school board meetings.