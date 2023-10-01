Texas superintendents hoping state's budget surplus will be allocated to school districts amid teacher shortage

Teacher recruitment and retention are at the top of the Fort Bend ISD superintendent's legislative wish list.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Dr. Christie Whitbeck is the superintendent for Texas' 8th largest school district.

After spending decades in education, the Fort Bend ISD superintendent said she has never seen a more robust Texas Legislature surplus.

"Never have we entered a legislative session with this amount of excess funding,” she said.

It's funding Whitbeck believes is worth funneling to school districts that, in many cases, face significant budget cuts, but she realizes lawmakers have their own priorities.

"At the same time, we are in a nationwide teacher shortage," said Whitbeck. "So, if we’re ever going to offer incentives, if we’re going to offer special things to help teachers become certified, if we’re going to think out of the box and make sure our classrooms are filled with quality teachers, this is the time.”

Teacher recruitment and retention are at the top of Whitbeck’s legislative wish list. Not only would she like to boost teacher pay but also per-pupil funding.

Right now, it stands at $6,100 per student annually. Ideally, she’d like to see it at $7,000.

Whitbeck and many other Texas superintendents would also like that per-student allotment based on enrollment rather than daily attendance, as it is presently done, since things like unexpected illness or temporary absences take a toll.

"I’m going to hire the custodians for the amount of children and square footage that I have," she said. "I’m going to hire the teachers for the amount of children. I'm not doing it based on how many are there on a given day.”

Whitbeck said she plans to personally lobby lawmakers in Austin on issues that also include charter school equity, standardized test reductions and school safety while keeping students at the forefront of every discussion.

"We need to partner," said Whitbeck. "That’s what this should really be about.”