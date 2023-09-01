Texas legislative session: Battle brewing over how to spend tax dollars

With a Republican majority in both the House and Senate, the question of spending priorities will be fought between Dan Patrick and Dade Phelan.

TEXAS, USA — Texas lawmakers are returning to Austin Tuesday for the state's 88th legislative session.

With a Republican majority in both the House and Senate, the question of spending priorities will be fought between the two chambers' leaders. As Republicans keep their advantage in the state legislature, "in Austin it’s going to be the House vs. the Senate," Scott Braddock, Editor of the Quorum Report said.

Leaders in both chambers, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker of the House Dade Phelan will have a firm grip on what big issues will be tackled.

“For Lt. Governor Patrick, it has been property taxes his entire career," Braddock said.

The Speaker will likely seek to prioritize infrastructure.

“He has pointed out that you know, look in places like Houston, San Antonio and other large cities like Austin. We’ve had boil water notices as of late," Braddock said. "That’s not the kind of thing you’re used to with big cities. Maybe in small towns, so there’s really a need.”

But lawmakers will have to take a hard look at other pressing issues like the electric grid.

“Have the reforms gone far enough? Do legislators feel confident about the resiliency of the grid?" said Matt Mackowiak, a Republican consultant.

Abortion is also a big topic. Democrats and moderate Republicans may want to revisit the Texas abortion ban.

“Do they consider the exceptions for rape and incest? I think there may be a push on that," Mackowiak said.

Another issue is gambling legalization with the advent of sports betting.

“If they do it, it will be in a very narrow way. It would be in prescribed geographic areas, perhaps in underdeveloped areas and urban centers like Dallas and Houston.

Governor Greg Abbott is expected to outline his priorities during his State of the State address in February, which will include policy directed toward immigration.