What to expect as the Texas legislative session gets underway Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas — This wee, Texas lawmakers will be back at the Capitol this week as the start of the 88th legislative session begins Tuesday.

There will be huge battles ranging from property taxes to social issues.

What happens in Austin over the next several months could mean potentially huge policy changes that will impact Texas families. Coming into this new legislative session, Republicans will maintain their majorities in both the House and Senate.

Some top issues will be immigration, crime, property taxes and school vouchers. Mixed in will be a series of bills to address social and gender issues, like abortion and transgender rights.

Sports and casino gambling could also be brought forward by lawmakers.

Texas has a $27 billion surplus, which is expected to be steered by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker of the House Dade Phelan and Gov. Greg Abbott

The Texas state legislature meets part-time every two years to pass a budget

