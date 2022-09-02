International Space Station astronauts answer questions live from HISD students

Dozens of schools and organizations across the country applied for the educational opportunity before the HISD students were picked.

HOUSTON — Several lucky students from HISD got an out of this world opportunity Tuesday.

NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station spent part of their orbit answering questions live for students from Worthing Early College High School.

Astronauts Thomas Marshburn, Raja Chari and Mark Vande Hei spent the afternoon answering all types of questions about space, including the creation of artificial atmospheres, the impact of space on the body and, of course, food.

Marshburn and Charri are part of SpaceX Crew-3, which launched back in November. Meanwhile, Hei is currently on pace to break the record for longest spaceflight.

The HISD students were selected out of dozens of schools and organizations from across the country to take part in NASA's educational chat series.

An out of this world opportunity. Worthing High School students dialogue with @NASA astronauts as they orbit the 🌎. The @HoustonISD school was among a select few across the nation chosen to submit questions about space exploration. More: @KHOU at 4:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/JxGtSDmdKR — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) February 9, 2022