SpaceX set to launch Italian space agency satellite into orbit

The satellite will be launched into low Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's SLC-40.

CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — A radar surveillance satellite for the Italian space agency (ASI) will soon get a lift from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The commercial space company is set to launch the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 at 6:11 p.m. on Jan. 31 after "unfavorable weather" scrubbed the first four attempts.

Weather wasn't the issue with Sunday's launch after "unfavorable" conditions canceled previous launch dates. SpaceX said there was a ship in the hazard area.

Standing down from today's launch of COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 due to ship in the hazard area; team is setting up for next opportunity tomorrow, January 31 at 6:11 p.m. EST — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 30, 2022

SpaceX says the Falcon 9 booster supporting the mission was previously used in the launch of Arabsat-6A and STP-2.