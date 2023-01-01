KHOU 11 helps the Greater Houston Frontiers Club send students to college

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund gives grants to deserving high school seniors.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — For the past 34 years, the Greater Houston Frontiers Club (GHFC) has honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by raising funds to provide scholarships for deserving high school seniors needing assistance to pay for college. Over the course of this time, the local nonprofit has raised more than $1.5 million and has provided scholarships for more than 1,100 students.

Editor's note: The main video in this story is from the 2022 MLK breakfast.

As your Education Station, KHOU 11 has been proud to partner with the GHFC on this community initiative for the past decade. You can help support a student's dream of attending college by making a donation now through Jan 20. With the help of your donations, we can provide dozens of scholarships to outstanding high school seniors this spring.

By supporting the MLK Memorial Scholarship Fund, you are not only helping high school students further their education, but you are also supporting their personal and professional development. Each year the GHFC scholarship recipients receive priority access to tour the business locations of sponsors, supporters, and community partners. They learn more about the diverse corporations, community organizations, and partners who are invested in and committed to their success.

One of the longstanding supporters of the GHFC’s MLK Scholarship Fund is H-E-B. We would like to thank H-E-B for joining us as a sponsor of this year’s campaign. Each year, H‑E‑B contributes $10 million to education‑related programs.

On Monday, Jan. 16, KHOU 11 and the Greater Houston Frontiers Club will host a virtual telethon from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to raise funds for future scholars.

For more information, visit ghfrontiers.com.