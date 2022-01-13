HOUSTON — The Greater Houston Frontiers Club hosts its annual scholarship breakfast on Martin Luther King Day to raise funds for providing future generations with education through its commitment to service. Watch live on KHOU 11 at 9 a.m. To learn more visit greaterhoustonfrontiers.com/mlk-scholarship-breakfast.html
34th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Scholarship Breakfast
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. join The Greater Houston Frontiers Club at their annual scholarship breakfast in support of local high school seniors.