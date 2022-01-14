Greater Houston Frontiers Club celebrating its 34th annual MLK scholarship program

HOUSTON — The Greater Houston Frontiers Club will be celebrating its 34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Program and Breakfast on Monday, January 17.
The theme for this year's virtual event will be called "I Am My Brother's Keeper."
This program was started in 1987 and since its inception, the Greater Houston Frontiers Club has awarded over $1.3 million to students in Houston and Harris County.
The 2022 sponsorship levels are:
- Summa Cum Laude Level - $25,000
- Magna Cum Laude Level - $20,000
- Dean's List Level - $15,000
- Honor Roll Level - $10,000
- Scholar's Level - $5,000
- Supporter - $2,500
"Scholarships are awarded to some of the most talented and community service-focused students in the Houston and Harris County area every year. Our goal is to help college-bound students with a financial need to continue the pursuit of their educational goals."
If you would like to donate to the Greater Houston Frontiers scholarship fund, click here.