Greater Houston Frontiers Club celebrating its 34th annual MLK scholarship program

The Greater Houston Frontiers Club has awarded over $1.3 million to students in Houston and Harris County.

HOUSTON — The Greater Houston Frontiers Club will be celebrating its 34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Program and Breakfast on Monday, January 17.

The theme for this year's virtual event will be called "I Am My Brother's Keeper."

This program was started in 1987 and since its inception, the Greater Houston Frontiers Club has awarded over $1.3 million to students in Houston and Harris County.

The 2022 sponsorship levels are:

Summa Cum Laude Level - $25,000

Magna Cum Laude Level - $20,000

Dean's List Level - $15,000

Honor Roll Level - $10,000

Scholar's Level - $5,000

Supporter - $2,500

"Scholarships are awarded to some of the most talented and community service-focused students in the Houston and Harris County area every year. Our goal is to help college-bound students with a financial need to continue the pursuit of their educational goals."