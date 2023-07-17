Table shows how much teachers at HISD's NES schools will earn this school year

The district posted a table of salaries based on subject, experience and more.

HOUSTON — You’ve heard a lot about the New Education System (NES) schools since the Texas Education Agency's takeover of the Houston Independent School District. Now, we know the pay scales of educators at those schools.

The district tweeted a link to the salary tables on Monday and said that teachers have been matched to their NES campuses.

When NES schools were introduced shortly after the state took over HISD, they announced that 28 schools would be part of it. Those were Wheatley, Kashmere and North Forest high schools and their feeder schools. An additional 57 schools opted into the program

According to the district, NES schools will get additional support in areas like course curriculum offerings, PowerPoints, and demonstrational learning.

Last month, we reported that teachers, on average, at the NES schools would make about $85,000.

Here is a breakdown of salary expectations for NES schools that the district put out on Monday.