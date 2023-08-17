STAAR test results prove Houston ISD needs urgent attention, superintendent says

There's a good chance HISD's accountability rating will soon drop from a "B" to a "C," thanks, in part, to STAAR results.

HOUSTON — Newly released STAAR test results prove Houston ISD students need urgent attention, according to Superintendent Mike Miles.

During a virtual press conference Tuesday, Miles said students didn't perform well during the most recent STAAR test.

"They confirm that we should be bold," he said. "They confirm that the future’s already here and our kids are not ready for that."

Our deep dive into some of the numbers actually reveal improvements here and there, even on campuses included in Miles' controversial New Education System (NES) reform plan.

Even Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, the state's third-largest district, may lose its coveted "A" rating.

“Even though our test scores will probably be higher this year, our rating will probably go down,” said CFISD Superintendent Mark Henry.

This is because of recent changes to the way districts are being held accountable, according to Henry.

“I don’t know that that’s tied to the push by our state leaders for vouchers, but I suspect it’s all designed to make us look a little worse to move forward their political goals," Henry said.

He believes in standardized testing and other metrics but says they're not necessarily what a quality education should be largely built around.

Texas Education Agency leaders and others have said STAAR and other changes are all about closing achievement gaps.

The latest "A" through "F" ratings are expected in the coming weeks.