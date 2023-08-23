'I feel very slapped in the face' | Former HISD teacher opens up about her decision to resign

After 25 years of teaching, Alison Chapin will not welcome children back to her classroom next week. She says uncertainty at HISD pushed her to resign.

HOUSTON — Some Houston ISD teachers have decided not to return to their classrooms for the new school year in light of all the changes at the largest school district in the state.

Some accepted jobs in other districts. Others have chosen to leave the profession altogether.

The Texas Education Agency seized control over HISD due to years of poor economic outcomes.

A long-time teacher told KHOU 11 she doesn’t like some of the changes she’s seen so far.

“We feel very slapped in the face at the state level. Then they appointed Mr. Miles to come to HISD. It just felt like the other cheek got punched instead of slapped,” said Alison Chapin, who taught second grade at Scarborough Elementary School.

Chapin has been a teacher for 25 years, including 10 years at HISD. She made the difficult decision to resign over the summer.

She said the uncertainty and lack of information after the state takeover pushed her out of the classroom. Then learning about how teachers will be evaluated and compensated this year, cemented the decision to jump ship.

“When you’re paying your cafeteria manager the same as the copy clerk, I have questions about that,” said Chapin.

The now-former teacher plans to spend her time working with teachers' unions to advocate for teachers and students. Because even though she’s not an HISD employee anymore, Chapin said she’ll always believe in public education.