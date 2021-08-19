HISD to launch virtual academy for students who are too young to be vaccinated and have compromised immune systems

More details on eligibility and the process to apply for the virtual academy will be posted on the district's website at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20.

HOUSTON — Houston ISD will now offer a virtual academy for students too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and have a compromised immune system..

HISD Superintendent Millard House II announced the launch of the virtual academy Thursday evening.

This virtual academy will be in addition to temporary virtual instruction provided for quarantined students, the superintendent said.

The virtual academy is for students age 11 and under and with a compromised immune system. The virtual academy will be for the fall semester and begins on Monday, Aug. 30.

The superintendent said while state will not provide funding for this instruction, the district will leverage ESSER relief funds to cover the costs.

The virtual academy will be taught by dedicated central staff so that campus teachers can focus on instructing students who are participating in-person, he said.

The superintendent said more details on eligibility and the process to apply for the virtual academy will be posted on the district's website at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.

The district said parents of eligible students will need to submit an online form and submit medical documentation to their campus by Wednesday, Aug. 25. Parents may also visit any campus beginning Monday, Aug. 23 if they need help completing the online form.