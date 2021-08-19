HISD board approves $500 for vaccinated employees

At the same board meeting, the district authorized their legal team to take any action necessary to preserve their mask mandate.

HOUSTON — The Houston ISD Board of Trustees approved a $500 stipend for vaccinated employees at a special board meeting Thursday.

The school board also voted to approve additional COVID leave days.

At the same board meeting, the district authorized their legal team to take any action necessary to preserve their mask mandate.

KHOU 11's Jason Miles will have more on this coming up in the afternoon newscasts.

Update: board unanimously approves $500 stipend for vaccinated @HoustonISD employees. Board also approves additional #COVID leave days and authorizes legal team to take any action necessary to preserve mask mandate 😷. Details: @KHOU at 4:00 #khou11 #educationstation https://t.co/spsx22NBv7 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) August 19, 2021

HISD is one of a handful of school districts in our area that are defying Gov. Abbott's executive order and implementing a mask mandate.

At HISD, whether you're vaccinated or not, you will need to wear a mask in all HISD schools, buildings and school buses. And the district says masks are highly encouraged outdoors.

The HISD mask mandate is now in effect. Students head back to school on Monday, August 23, but some employees are already working.

But the big question – what happens if a student or employee doesn’t comply with the indoor mask mandate?

The answers are laid out in the HISD ‘Ready, Set, Go’ guide that they released on Friday.

First, for students, the district says that students will be provided a mask if they don’t have one. And if students refuse to wear a mask, they’ll be placed in a separate area and a parent or caregiver will be contacted. And if the student continues to refuse mask-wearing, they’ll be told to stay home and will be marked absent. They'll be provided temporary online learning.

As for employees, on the first instance, they’ll be sent home for one day on administrative leave. If it happens a second time, the employee will be sent home and personal time docked from their leave bank.

And if there’s a third time? The district says more unspecified disciplinary action will be taken, the employee will be sent home and will have time docked from their leave bank.

Visitors to the school will also be required to mask up. If they don't have one, one will be provided.

The district says there will be exceptions and accommodations for those with medical issues.

HISD Superintendent Millard House II says he hopes the mask mandate will be in place for as short a time as possible but says he's going to listen to the data.

“I really wish I had a time machine or magic wand to say it’s going to be this particular date," he told KHOU 11's Mia Gradney during a live Q&A Monday. "But the reason we put it on is because data is telling us something that we should really be concerned about, so we’ll continue to watch that data and we’ll focus on the data going in the right direction.”