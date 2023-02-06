'Ready for a change' | New HISD superintendent lays out new plans to principals

"They needed information, and once we gave them a lot of information, anxiety went down," Superintendent Mike Miles said.

HOUSTON — Nearly a week since the Texas Education Agency took over Houston ISD, principals are learning what it means for them - including a new way to evaluate their performance.

Those evaluations will happen during the school year and newly appointed Superintendent Mike Miles said pay will be tied to performance. But, he insists that it's not just throwing money at a problem.

"The principals are ready for a change," Miles told KHOU 11 after meeting with them.

The new principal evaluation system was outlined in a 30-plus page presentation that detailed evaluation metrics and compensation data, including stipends of up to $15,000 in priority or struggling campuses.

The meeting with principals comes nearly a week after the superintendent laid out his vision to hundreds of teachers, many of whom, unlike principals, belong to unions and are willing to discuss reservations.

"I don't disagree that we don't need change," said HISD teacher Michelle Williams.

Williams teaches middle school math and said she was unimpressed by some of Miles' plan. Critics contend that it's just a rehash of what's been tried before.

"In theory, some of his ideas are great – however, the presentation and the rollout lacks luster," Williams said.

As a part of the plan, some faculty will have to reapply for their jobs and principals will have to participate in even more training on the new plan over the summer.

"It comes with accountability and excellence of performance – because that’s what our kids need," Miles said.

One principal, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the plan was confusing.

The first public meeting with the new superintendent and board of managers is scheduled for Thursday, June 8.