HISD teachers express mixed feelings about changes brought with TEA takeover

“There’s going to be some anxiety most of the summer probably," the new superintendent said.

HOUSTON — Many Houston ISD educators are not immediately sold on newly appointed Superintendent Mike Miles' vision for the district, even if it means significantly more money.

Miles on Friday met with hundreds of teachers who will need to reapply for their jobs at nearly 30 "priority" campuses.

Many of the teachers said they were anxious about what they were hearing.

Forest Brook Middle School math teacher Michelle Williams said she has mixed feelings about the Texas Education Agency's intervention and Miles' plan.

"I’m not saying that HISD does not need change," she said. "He is telling people that we have to reapply for our jobs in the middle of the summer – and that’s his introduction to educators who are doing the work.”

Elementary and middle schools that feed into Phillis Wheatley, Kashmere and North Forest high schools are part of what Miles calls his New Education System (NES). Targeted changes are being applied at these schools to try and improve performance before a more widespread rollout can occur.

But the new superintendent, who spoke with KHOU 11 after meeting with teachers, said part of his incentive for high-quality instruction is higher pay at NES schools.

The pay averages out to around $96,000 when you combine salary and a $10,000 stipend.

"No organization can maximize its effectiveness if how it compensates people is not aligned to what it values," he said.

Meanwhile, Williams and other teachers said they value academics, but other things also deserve attention in many perpetually challenged schools.

"He's trying to woo us with money without even addressing the core issues in HISD. Money is not always our concern," Williams said.

Members of the new board of managers also addressed anxiety among teachers, saying they hope both staff and district families will judge the new leadership by its actions.