HISD will continue to require masks despite CDC recommendation to relax rules

Many area school districts had already announced plans to make masks optional when school ends or in June.

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District will continue to require masks on its campuses and facilities despite a CDC recommendation to relax rules.

The CDC announced that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most indoor settings or outdoors, even in crowds. The exceptions include healthcare facilities and public transportation.

The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 and up Wednesday, but most parents haven't had time to schedule a vaccination or remain undecided.

Many area school districts had already announced plans to make masks optional when school ends or in June.

Here's the statement from HISD:

"The district will keep its current policy in place requiring the use of masks in our facilities and campuses. Our Communicable Disease Plan committee meets regularly and will review the new guidance to make operational recommendations. The health and safety of all of our students and staff is paramount. HISD will continue to monitor conditions and update COVID-19 protocols as needed."

About 154 million Americans, more than 46% of the population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, and more than 117 million are fully vaccinated.