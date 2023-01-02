'A few people made some bad choices' | Humble ISD says more charges possible in connection with Atascocita HS fights

Two adults and seven juveniles have already been cited or charged in connection with last Friday's incident.

HUMBLE, Texas — The actions of a few have put a school of more than 3,800 students in the news this week.

"What took place is appalling, frightening and shocking,” community activist Quanell X said during a news conference on Wednesday.

He and activist Dr. Candice Matthews shared videos of two fights after getting permission from those who shot them last Friday.

One happened inside Atascocita High School and the other took place outside. The fights involved two adults and seven juveniles who have since been cited and charged with various crimes including disorderly conduct and bringing weapons on campus.

At least one adult allegedly had a gun in the parking lot.

"We’re not sending our kids to school to be a part of the O.K. Corral," Matthews said. "Because that’s exactly what’s happening.”

Atascocita High School Principal Will Falker shared two letters with the school community over the weekend but activists and some parents said they don’t believe the letters addressed enough of their concerns.

"We began investigating immediately on Friday and the investigation is ongoing,” Humble ISD Chief Communications Officer Jamie Mount said.

Mount said additional information, including videos, may result in more charges which will be determined by the district attorney's office. Students who are charged also face disciplinary action -- including possible removal from school.

"Unfortunately, a few people made some bad choices,” Mount said. "And what happened does not reflect the standards of the school or standards that our community expects.”

A father who went into the building did so during dismissal and that is also being reviewed.

Humble ISD encouraged anyone with information about a planned altercation at school to report it anonymously via the district's reporting app.

First letter (sent Friday)

"We are writing to share facts about an unusual event that occurred at the end of the school day. As students were exiting the building to go home, a fight occurred. The fight began inside and continued outside in the circle drive in front of the school. Five students and two adults, who are the parents of a student, are being questioned about their involvement.

"Fighting will not be tolerated. We partner with law enforcement for the safety and well-being of everyone. Humble ISD Police are investigating. Police present information to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. School disciplinary consequences are administered according to the Student Code of Conduct.

"I want to thank Humble ISD Police and Precinct 4 Constables for their quick response and support.

"As always, safety concerns should be reported immediately to a school staff member, Humble ISD Police at 281-641-7900, or through the Humble ISD iHELP app."

Second letter (sent Sunday)

"I am writing to share facts about the campus disruption that occurred at the end of the school day on Friday and what you can expect when we return to school tomorrow.

"Friday, at dismissal, when students were exiting the doors from main street into the front atrium, a parent entered the building unauthorized.

"The parent, their child, and three other students were involved in a physical altercation. Campus administrators, faculty, and staff members separated the students involved. The parent exited the building with their student.

"As campus staff were ushering students outside the building, another incident began in the circle drive. Humble ISD Police and Harris County Precinct 4 Officers were called to the campus. Five students and 2 adults have been identified, detained, and questioned by the officers at the scene.

"While outside, one of the identified adults was found to be in possession of a handgun in the parking lot. The handgun was never inside the school building.

"Since Friday afternoon, campus administration, Humble ISD Police, and Harris County Precinct 4 Officers have continued investigating the incident. The evidence from the investigation is being presented to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, which has the jurisdiction and the authority to file criminal charges.

"The DA has accepted charges on one of the identified adults - the charge is unlawful carry of a weapon. The other identified adult was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

"Campus administrators have issued disciplinary consequences to the students involved in the incident. The investigation is ongoing and additional disciplinary consequences are possible in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct. We are continuing to work with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office regarding juvenile charges.

"When Humble ISD students engage in violent behaviors or cause bodily harm to students or staff, they are suspended for three days pending the outcome of the investigation. Students who engage in this type of behavior are subject to potentially being removed from campus and placed at our district DAEP or at our out-of-district facility, Highpoint, and can be removed from campus up to 180 days.

"These incidents are unacceptable for our school. Fighting will not be tolerated and there are consequences for behavior that impacts school safety, student well-being, and the learning environment. School safety is and will continue to be our number one priority.

"As always, please report any concerns to our school staff, Humble ISD Police at 281-641-7900, or through the Humble ISD iHELP app.

"We are grateful to our staff, Humble ISD Police and Harris County Precinct 4 for their quick response and support. There will be additional police presence at AHS this week as a precautionary measure.