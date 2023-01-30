Adults, students involved in fights at Atascocita High School last week, principal says

In a letter sent home to parents, Atascocita Principal Will Falker said the first fight happened inside the school and the second took place just outside.

HUMBLE, Texas — An adult and three students were charged in connection with a fight at a Houston-area high school last week. Another adult was issued a disorderly conduct citation, according to the school district.

It happened at Atascocita High School last Friday. According to Humble Independent School District officials, a parent, their child and three students got into a fight after the parent entered the school during dismissal. In a letter sent home to parents, Atascocita Principal Will Falker said the parent was not authorized to enter the school.

Soon after that fight ended, district officials said another fight broke out in the circle drive outside of the building. Falker said five students and two adults were "identified, detained and questioned by the officers at the scene."

Humble ISD officials said one of the adults in the parking lot had a handgun. They said the gun was never inside the school. That person has been charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, Falker said.

Another adult was cited for disorderly conduct, according to Humble ISD officials.

The three students were charged with assault causing bodily injury, officials said. They said one of the teens was also charged with having a weapon.

The students were also disciplined by the school. They were suspended for three days and could also be removed from the campus after an investigation is completed.

The district said fighting will not be tolerated at any campus.

Falker's statement

"I am writing to share facts about the campus disruption that occurred at the end of the school day on Friday and what you can expect when we return to school tomorrow.

"Friday, at dismissal, when students were exiting the doors from main street into the front atrium, a parent entered the building unauthorized.

"The parent, their child, and three other students were involved in a physical altercation. Campus administrators, faculty, and staff members separated the students involved. The parent exited the building with their student.

"As campus staff were ushering students outside the building, another incident began in the circle drive. Humble ISD Police and Harris County Precinct 4 Officers were called to the campus. Five students and 2 adults have been identified, detained, and questioned by the officers at the scene.

"While outside, one of the identified adults was found to be in possession of a handgun in the parking lot. The handgun was never inside the school building.

"Since Friday afternoon, campus administration, Humble ISD Police, and Harris County Precinct 4 Officers have continued investigating the incident. The evidence from the investigation is being presented to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, which has the jurisdiction and the authority to file criminal charges.

"The DA has accepted charges on one of the identified adults - the charge is unlawful carry of a weapon. The other identified adult was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

"Campus administrators have issued disciplinary consequences to the students involved in the incident. The investigation is ongoing and additional disciplinary consequences are possible in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct. We are continuing to work with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office regarding juvenile charges.

"When Humble ISD students engage in violent behaviors or cause bodily harm to students or staff, they are suspended for three days pending the outcome of the investigation. Students who engage in this type of behavior are subject to potentially being removed from campus and placed at our district DAEP or at our out-of-district facility, Highpoint, and can be removed from campus up to 180 days.

"These incidents are unacceptable for our school. Fighting will not be tolerated and there are consequences for behavior that impacts school safety, student well-being, and the learning environment. School safety is and will continue to be our number one priority.

"As always, please report any concerns to our school staff, Humble ISD Police at 281-641-7900, or through the Humble ISD iHELP app.

"We are grateful to our staff, Humble ISD Police and Harris County Precinct 4 for their quick response and support. There will be additional police presence at AHS this week as a precautionary measure.