More Fort Bend ISD elementary schools ditch in-person class for virtual learning due to COVID

Oakland Elementary School is the second FBISD elementary school to make the switch this week. On Monday, Pecan Grove announced it was moving to virtual learning.

"Following careful consideration, the decision has been made for Oakland Elementary to shift from face-to-face instruction to online learning effective Thursday, August 26, 2021, with a projected return to face-to-face instruction on Thursday, September 2, 2021," the district said in a letter sent home to parents.

A formal return date will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

In a vote late Monday night, the Fort Bend ISD school board approved a mask mandate for district campuses.

Also Tuesday, FBISD's Drabek Elementary School announced that its Pre-K students would switch to virtual learning starting Thursday. In-person classes are expected to resume next week.

On Monday, FBISD's Pecan Grove elementary announced it would provide online instruction for the rest of this week and return to in-person class next week.

Here's more information that was provided in the letter to Oakland elementary parents:

Class schedules

All students and staff will continue to operate on the current bell schedule assigned to them for Term 1. During the shift to online learning, students will log in to Microsoft Teams from home and follow their current schedule from 8:10 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. Teachers will send students Microsoft Teams invites before classes begin on Thursday morning. Students must have their cameras on during class.

Special populations

During the shift to online learning, students served with SAILS and BSS services will continue to report to campus throughout the duration of this temporary transition. Please check your email for additional information.

Extended learning

The Extended Learning/Extended Day program will also be closed during the duration of the school's pivot to online learning. Extended Learning will reopen once the school resumes face-to-face learning for students.

Child nutrition information

FBISD Child Nutrition will provide Grab and Go meal service during the duration of the school’s shift to online learning. Meals will be served curbside from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and parents must provide a student ID number to pick up meals for their students. These meals are provided to FBISD students at no cost.

Technology

Fort Bend ISD encourages families to use personal devices during the shift to online learning. However, the District understands that not all families have access to devices and internet connectivity at home. The Fort Bend ISD Lending Library will make technology devices available for students in need. A limited number of mobile hot spots are available for families with no internet at home. Families in need must complete the request form request a technology device or mobile hot spot. Please visit this page for technology information and support.

Additional information

Thank you for your flexibility and support throughout this pandemic. I understand that this shift in academic delivery will require our community to adapt. We must remain disciplined and vigilant in our approach to this pandemic as we do our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses and in our surrounding communities. Our passionate and dedicated staff will continue to deliver high-quality instruction as we shift to online learning, allowing us to continue the District’s mission. I am grateful for their hard work and the strong support of our community.