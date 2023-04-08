With days before start of school, districts struggle with bus driver shortages

“We have about 48 routes that don’t have a driver assigned to it right now," a Fort Bend ISD official said.

HOUSTON, Texas — Staff shortages are not new for school districts and many have been coming up with creative ways to fill those positions.

Just this week, Houston ISD announced a $3,000 sign-on bonus to the first 50 CDL drivers that are hired for the coming school year.

Fort Bend ISD is also dealing with a shortage of bus drivers, but one thing that helps there, is the schools operate on staggered start times - which allows drivers to complete six routes a day.

With just days left until the first day of school, Fort Bend ISD is getting into gear.

“Next Wednesday is game day, it’s on," FBISD Executive Director of Transportation Mike Jones said.

Jones says they’re starting the year off a little short on bus drivers.

“And it’s that way for everybody. It’s not just Fort Bend ISD. It’s every school district across the country," Jones said. “We have about 48 routes that don’t have a driver assigned to it right now.”

Jones said they have about 40 people in various stages of training, but with only days to spare. they’ll have to fill those routes one way or another.

“We cover most of those with office staff and shop people and cover drivers and trainers and people that we have available for that," Jones said.

In KHOU 11's Back-to-School Survey, parents from across the Greater Houston area are sharing their concerns heading into the school year.

One concern is bus safety with a parent asking, "What are districts doing so students feel safe going to and from school to prevent bullying on the bus?"

“The best thing that we can do is train," Jones said.

On top of putting cameras on every bus, he said safety is something they address through regular training.

“We do monthly training meetings with everybody through the year and we focus on topics like that all through the year," Jones said.

Another parent wanted to know how they can keep tabs on their child, asking, "Is it possible to implement a transportation app that gives updates about my child’s bus?"

Jones says yes – and it’s a program they’re actually implementing in Fort Bend this year.

“That also provides an additional flow of information for parents on where the bus is, and when it’s going to be at the stop. So we’re looking forward to getting that implemented," Jones said.

If you are interested in applying for a job with Fort Bend ISD or HISD, visit https://www.fortbendisd.com/Page/132903 and https://apply.houstonisd.org/careers.