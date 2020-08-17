Paxton: Teachers' unions have no authority to 'override' school reopening plans

The Texas Supreme Court has stayed a judge's order stopping on-campus trainings for CyFair ISD teachers after Paxton filed a petition.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A recent courtroom victory for the CyFair ISD teachers’ union could be short lived thanks to interference over the weekend from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

CyFair Texas AFT won a lawsuit Friday in a Harris County district courtroom allowing teachers to skip on-campus training ahead of schools reopening in September. In the lawsuit, teachers cited numerous health concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Paxton argues the order effectively shut down on-campus operations at Cy-Fair ISD, one of the largest districts in Texas.

He filed a friend-of-the-court brief claiming the district judge’s order was unlawful and exceeded his jurisdiction. The Supreme Court has since stopped the Harris County judge’s order for trial.

Paxton released Monday the following statement:

“Friday was supposed to mark the return to campus for Cy-Fair teachers and staff who were preparing to start the new school year and welcome back kids, until a trial court unlawfully ordered the campus shut down at the request of a teachers’ union. The trial court’s order exceeds its jurisdiction and grants relief contrary to the laws of Texas,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Teachers’ unions have no authority to override the decisions of schools administrators about how to return to school safely.”