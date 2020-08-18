Read the letter 10 Houston-area superintendents sent to Harris County's top health official

10 superintendents of Houston-area school districts signed a letter to Dr. Umair Shah about their issues with Harris County's recommendations for school reopening.

"We simply cannot responsibly open schools to in-person instruction right now,” said Hidalgo during a news conference.

They said that should only happen after the county’s “red level” alert is lowered.

That's something that would take, among other things, hundreds of fewer daily COVID-19 cases.

"It is a terrible place to be if we reopen schools, and just a couple of days later, they have to close,” said Dr. Umair Shah, Harris County Health Authority.

Read: 10 HTX area superintendents just sent this letter to @ushahmd saying school reopening recommendations are unattainable to resume in-person learning anytime soon. @CyFairISD, @katyisd, @KleinISD, @HumbleISD, others appear to be moving forward. More: @KHOU at 4,5,6 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/fmejMnhzdR — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) August 18, 2020

Shah learned how some districts feel about the recommendations thanks to a letter addressed to him. It's signed by the superintendents of Cy-Fair, Humble, Katy, Klein, Spring Branch, Clear Creek, Deer Park, Pasadena, Tomball and Huffman ISDs.

10 superintendents' letter to Dr. Umair Shah | Health Care | Public Health Local Health Authority - Harris County2223 West Loop SouthHouston, TX 77027 We appreciate you meeting with superintendents last week to share your recommendations andthe Roadmap to Reopening Schools Plan. It is clear that we all have the same goal, which is toreturn students to in-person instruction as safely as possible.

In it, they say the metrics outlined in the plan are “not attainable to resume in-person instruction” in the foreseeable future and add that indefinite closure “will be harmful to children” when it comes social isolation and other issues.

The letter also cites “mounting evidence regarding COVID-19 in children” and transmission to others.

"They’re not in a vacuum," said Zeph Capo, president of the Texas chapter of the American Federation of Teachers. "They are part of a county, they’re part of a community, they’re part of an area.”

AFT represents educators in a number of the districts listed on the letter.

Capo believes all Houston area districts should be guided by the same scientific data.

"If and when something happens, these individuals that have made these independent decisions under their independent authority are going to have to assume 100-percent of the liability,” Capo said.