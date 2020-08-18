Read the letter 10 Houston-area superintendents sent to Harris County's top health official

HOUSTON — It’s been less than a week since Judge Lina Hidalgo and Harris County Public Health announced a “roadmap to reopening” for area school districts to consider.
"We simply cannot responsibly open schools to in-person instruction right now,” said Hidalgo during a news conference.
They said that should only happen after the county’s “red level” alert is lowered.
That's something that would take, among other things, hundreds of fewer daily COVID-19 cases.
"It is a terrible place to be if we reopen schools, and just a couple of days later, they have to close,” said Dr. Umair Shah, Harris County Health Authority.
Shah learned how some districts feel about the recommendations thanks to a letter addressed to him. It's signed by the superintendents of Cy-Fair, Humble, Katy, Klein, Spring Branch, Clear Creek, Deer Park, Pasadena, Tomball and Huffman ISDs.
In it, they say the metrics outlined in the plan are “not attainable to resume in-person instruction” in the foreseeable future and add that indefinite closure “will be harmful to children” when it comes social isolation and other issues.
The letter also cites “mounting evidence regarding COVID-19 in children” and transmission to others.
"They’re not in a vacuum," said Zeph Capo, president of the Texas chapter of the American Federation of Teachers. "They are part of a county, they’re part of a community, they’re part of an area.”
AFT represents educators in a number of the districts listed on the letter.
Capo believes all Houston area districts should be guided by the same scientific data.
"If and when something happens, these individuals that have made these independent decisions under their independent authority are going to have to assume 100-percent of the liability,” Capo said.
The superintendents acknowledged the county also wants to return students to school as safely as possible. But they’re clearly not on the same page as far as when the right time might be.