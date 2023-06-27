Young woman killed outside her apartment in Pasadena, police searching for ex-boyfriend

Juan Carlos Mata, 20, is identified as a person of interest in the deadly shooting, according to Pasadena police.

PASADENA, Texas — A manhunt for a person of interest is underway in Pasadena after a young woman was killed outside of her apartment complex.

Police said the victim was shot and killed at the Oakwood Village Apartments on Pasadena Boulevard late Monday night. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Family members identified the young woman as 19-year-old Lesley Reyes.

A man was seen running from the scene following the shooting, but it's unclear who the person was.

At this time, investigators said they're searching for Juan Carlos Mata, 20, as a person of interest in the shooting. Police identified Mata as Reyes' ex-boyfriend.

Anyone with information on Mata's whereabouts is asked to contact Pasadena police immediately at 713-477-1511.