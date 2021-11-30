Woman crashes SUV into River Oaks area restaurant, police say

A witness says the driver still had her foot on the gas pedal after the crash.

HOUSTON — A woman crashed an SUV into a light pole and a restaurant in the River Oaks area early Tuesday.

Houston police said they believe the driver might have been impaired. A witness said the driver still had her foot on the gas pedal following the impact.

This happened shortly after midnight on Kirby Drive near Westheimer in the River Oaks area.

The good news here is no one got hurt.

Police and firefighters got reports of a vehicle crashing into a building. They found a woman alone inside the SUV.

The damaged business looks like a restaurant in the process of opening. It's also surrounded by shops and directly below a luxury spa and apartments.

Christopher Wiltz said he was driving home after getting some food when he witnessed the crash.

“I seen this lady just going like 60 miles an hour. She jumped the curb, ran a pole over, and just ran into the building head-on. It was like a movie scene, man,” he said.

The witness said he saw another man run up to the scene to check on the driver.

"Some guy just came and ran and opened her door and she kept trying to rev her car like try to go forward and he just pretty much turned the key off and got her out safely,” he said.

Wiltz said he’s glad the driver is okay.