Store clerk found stabbed to death at Texas City gas station, police say

Anyone with information or that may have witnessed anything in the area are urged to contact Texas City Police dispatch at 409-643-5720.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — A female store clerk was found stabbed to death at a convenience store along Highway 146 Monday night, according to the Texas City Police Department.

This happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the Time Wise Shell in the 400 block of Highway 146 south. At that time, officers responded to a call of a stabbing and found the female employee unresponsive and not breathing.

Texas City police said EMS arrived on scene and confirmed the woman was dead.

The killer, who's description is not yet released by investigators, took off in a car and headed north on Highway 146, police said.

Texas City Police Criminal Investigation and Identification Division are on scene and an investigation is underway.

Police said this is an active crime scene and anyone with information or that may have witnessed anything in the area are urged to contact Texas City Police dispatch at 409-643-5720.