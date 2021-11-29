x
Crime

Lyft driver shot by passenger during possible attempted robbery, Sheriff Gonzalez says

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the passenger shot the driver and then ran from the scene.
Credit: KHOU

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a Lyft driver was shot Monday during an apparent attempted robbery in north Harris County.

According to Gonzalez, the incident happened in the 400 block of FM 1960, which is near the North Freeway.

Gonzalez tweeted about the shooting just before 7 p.m.

According to Gonzalez, the driver picked the passenger up, and at some point, the passenger shot the driver "during a possible attempted robbery."

Gonzalez said the shooter ran from the scene and the driver was taken to an area hospital. Gonzalez said the victim was in stable condition.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.

