HOUSTON — A woman caught on camera trying to break into a Sugar Land spa to steal Botox tried breaking into a second business this week, according to officials.

RELATED: Caught on camera: Woman used power tool to steal Botox from Sugar Land spa, police say

Houston Police received a call around 8 p.m. Wednesday from Alonso Perez, the owner of Advanced Laser Solutions at 3905 Richmond Avenue. They said Perez showed police surveillance video of the woman using a power tool to try and get into the business.

Perez told police he believes the woman on camera is the same one who broke into his business in Sugar Land.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM