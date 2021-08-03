The deadly shooting happened only a block away from the Houston Crime Stoppers headquarters.

HOUSTON — A man was chased down and fatally shot in Houston’s Midtown early Monday, police said.

Note: the video in this story is raw scene video and does not have audio

Lt. E. Pavel said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 2900 block of Fannin, near Tuam.

Police said the victim was being chased by two suspects in an unknown vehicle when multiple shots were fired. The victim was taken away in critical condition but later died at the hospital.

His name has not been released, but police said he was in his 20s.

A description of the gunmen has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and as of 6:30 a.m. Fannin remained closed to traffic heading away from downtown/southbound.