Man who sexually assaulted 9-year-old girl may be in the Katy area, deputies warn

Anyone who knows where this man is should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Constable Ted Heap, of Precinct 5, is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was recently charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The constable’s office said Cody Harrison Towner, 37, is on the run after victimizing a 9-year-old girl.

Sheriff’s deputies chased Towner on Thursday, but as of Friday morning there were still no records of his arrest. They said he is known to frequent the Katy area.

“He is a dangerous individual,” said investigator Mike Puente in a video the Pct. 5 office posted to Facebook.

In their post, the constable’s office shared a photo of a wrecked white Toyota Tundra pickup used in Thursday's chase.

Towner is said to be just under six feet tall. He weighs 150 pounds and has tattoos all over his body, including a large musical note tattoo on his neck, Pct. 5 authorities said.