Man shot while sitting in his car along Westheimer Road

Anyone with information that could help investigators can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a gunman in an SUV who shot a man along Westheimer Road late Thursday.

The shooting was reported before midnight in a parking lot west of Beltway 8, according to police.

Police found a man in his 20s wounded. The man told investigators he was sitting in his car when an unknown SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire on him.

The man told police he did not recognize the shooter.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive, police said.