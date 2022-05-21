West Houston street takeover leads to 50-mile chase with deputies

The driver of a dark-colored Mustang sped away from officers and ended up in north Houston where he took off running. A K9 unit and a helicopter helped catch him.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was taken into custody early Saturday after leading deputies on a chase that spanned 50 miles and began with an "intersection takeover" in west Houston, authorities said.

It ended around 12:30 a.m. along Green Pines Drive and Bammel North Houston Road in north Houston, but it began along Bissonnet and Eldridge Parkway.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division responded to a report of a street takeover at that intersection when the driver of a dark-colored Mustang took off, according to HCSO Lt. Kenneth Benoit.

The man driving was able to travel to the northern part of the city before jumping out of the car and running away.

It took between 10 and 15 minutes for law enforcement to find the man with the help of K9 units and air support.