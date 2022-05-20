Chase with deputies ends in N Harris County crash

It began as a traffic stop in The Woodlands area and ended at FM 1960 and Cypress Station early Friday. Four people were hurt, including a woman and two children.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A traffic stop turned into a chase between deputies and the driver of a stolen vehicle in Montgomery County early Friday and ended with a two-vehicle crash in north Harris County, authorities said.

It began early Friday in The Woodlands area when deputies tried to pull a car over that had been reported stolen.

The driver, believed to be a man in his 30s, led deputies south along the I-45 North Freeway to the FM 1960 area.

The suspect crashed into a KIA at Cypress Station and FM 1960, ending the chase.

A woman and her two children were inside the vehicle and were taken to hospitals, but there was no word on their conditions, though authorities said they didn't believe their injuries were life threatening.