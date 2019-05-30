HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A school bus driver in north Harris County is accused of driving while intoxicated with students on board.

According to court documents, Linda Sue Godejohn is charged with driving while intoxicated and is expected to be released Friday morning after paying $100 bond.

Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said the woman drove students from YES Prep Public Schools. She was arrested Thursday near Aldine Westfield and Hirschfield Road.

YES Prep released a statement saying the driver is employed by a bus vendor contractor, expressing frustration if the allegations are true.

Here is the school's statement:

"YES Prep Public Schools has learned that a contracted bus driver was pulled over for driving erratically and then taken into custody for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. If these allegations prove true, we are furious that this driver put our students in harm’s way.

The bus driver is employed by First Student Bus Company – a bus vendor contracted by YES Prep – and is not a YES Prep employee. All of First Student Bus Company’s drivers undergo regular finger printing and rigorous background checks. If she is formally charged, she will never again be behind the wheel of a YES Prep-contracted bus.

We entrust our contracted bus drivers to get children home safely and without incident. Our top priority will always be the safety and well-being of our students – in and out of the classroom."

The bus was spotted driving erratically and several people called about it, law enforcement sources tell KHOU 11 News.

A parent followed the bus, stopped the driver, and waited on deputies to get there.

This is a developing story.

