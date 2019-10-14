HOUSTON — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl at a northwest Houston apartment complex in August.

This happened around 1 p.m. on Aug. 31 in the 6200 block of Antoine Drive.

Houston police describe the suspect as a black male with a thin build and facial hair. He was wearing a gray and blue tank top shirt, long pants and black open-toed shoes.

Watch surveillance video of the suspect below.

Investigators say the suspect entered the apartment complex and paced and walked around the area near the mailboxes, where the victim was waiting for the mail. The suspect then grabbed the victim and sexually assaulted her in a common open area of the apartment complex.

He then fled the scene heading south on Antoine Drive. The victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the assault.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the wanted suspect is urged to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at 713-308-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.