HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after deputies said she fell into a man-made pond at a Buddhist temple in north Harris County.

The temple is in the 16700 block of Kuykendahl.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the young girl was in class and wandered off. Her mom, who was also at the temple, searched for her but couldn't find her. Police were called and they were able to find the girl's socks near the pond. That's when they figured she may have fallen in.

The pond is about 5 to 6 feet deep and Sheriff Gonzalez believes she may have been there for about 10 minutes.

She was pulled from the water by Cy-Fair EMS and paramedics administered CPR.

She was taken to the hospital by Life Flight in critical condition.

