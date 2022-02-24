Wanted man shot in the head by bounty hunters during shootout, police say

Police say the fugitive had four open felony warrants when private investigators approached him.

HOUSTON — A wanted man is in the hospital after being shot in the head by bounty hunters, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 3400 block of Liberty Road in Fifth Ward.

Police say the bounty hunters found the fugitive in a vehicle and approached him to take him into custody. That's when he opened fire.

Bounty hunters returned fire, striking the fugitive in the head.

According to an HPD lieutenant, the fugitive was taken to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported and the fugitive has not been identified. HPD also says it is unknown if the wanted man will survive his injuries.