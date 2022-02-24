HPD: Young woman shot dead in north Houston overnight

Police haven't identified the victim, but they believe she was in her early twenties and she might've been shot by someone she knew.

HOUSTON — Police are looking for any information related to a shooting that killed a woman in north Houston.

A HPD lieutenant said it happened around 11:30 Wednesday night at the 300 block of Rosamond Street.

A witness told police that a woman was walking from a store to an apartment complex when a vehicle approached her. It was described as a small white van or SUV.

The woman approached the vehicle and talked to whoever was inside, so it's believed she knew someone in there.

The witness heard one gunshot before the vehicle drove away. The victim was found on the ground next to where the vehicle was.

The young woman hasn't been identified, but police believe she's in her early 20s. There is also no description of any possible suspects.

Anyone with any information on this shooting should call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or 911.